Warriors' Alec Burks: Productive in 32 minutes off bench
Burks had 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Golden State's 125-119 loss at Minnesota on Friday.
Burks topped the 28-minute mark off the bench for the third straight game, and he is averaging 19.7 points with 7.7 rebounds over that span. Fully healed from the injury that kept him away from Golden State's first three games, Burks should remain as one of Golden State's top scoring threats even if he comes off the bench on a nightly basis.
