Warriors' Alec Burks: Provides 16 points in bench role
Burks contributed 16 points (6-20 FG, 4-0 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Warriors.
Burks' production looks better than it actually was on paper, as he struggled from the floor overall but managed to sink four threes in the contest. With the return of D'Angelo Russell, Burks will now come in with the second unit, and can't really be depended on for consistent production unless the rotation changes. He only has value in the deepest of leagues.
