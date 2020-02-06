Warriors' Alec Burks: Pulled from lineup

Burks has been pulled from the Warriors' starting lineup, and a trade appears to be imminent, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

First, Golden State pulled Glenn Robinson III from the lineup, and now the team has followed suit with Burks, so both players appear to be on the move ahead of Thursday's deadline. Burks is averaging career-highs in scoring (16.1 PPG), rebounds (4.7 RPG) and assists (3.1 APG) in 48 games this season.