Warriors' Alec Burks: Pushed to bench Sunday

Burks will return to his usual bench role for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Despite leading the team with 24 points in Saturday's loss to Utah, Burks will return to the bench role in which he's found remarkable success this year. In 13 games with the second unit, Burks' averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from three and 90.9 percent from the line in 26.4 minutes.