Play

Warriors' Alec Burks: Rejoins starting five

Burks is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

D'Angelo Russell (illness) is unavailable Tuesday, pushing Burks back into the starting lineup. Burks is averaging 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his 12 previous starts this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories