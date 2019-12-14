Warriors' Alec Burks: Rejoins starting lineup
Burks will start Friday's game against the Jazz, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Burks has found success over his last four contests coming off the bench, averaging 16.3 points, five rebounds and 3.8 assists over that stretch. He'll get a chance to run with the first unit Friday.
