Warriors' Alec Burks: Returns to bench role
Burks is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Jazz.
Burks put up 33 points (11-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Monday and started four of the last five games, but he's not starting Wednesday with Glenn Robinson (ankle) and Draymond Green (illness) back in action. Burks is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals this season and should still play a significant role off the bench.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...