Warriors' Alec Burks: Returns to bench role

Burks is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Jazz.

Burks put up 33 points (11-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Monday and started four of the last five games, but he's not starting Wednesday with Glenn Robinson (ankle) and Draymond Green (illness) back in action. Burks is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals this season and should still play a significant role off the bench.