Warriors' Alec Burks: Ruled out vs. Golden State
Burks (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Burks was initially considered probable for Thursday's matchup after dealing with a sprained right ankle for the entire preseason, but it looks like the swingman needs a bit more time to work his way back to full strength. Jacob Evans and rookie Jordan Poole will likely be the first backcourt players off the bench for the Warriors in Burks' absence Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...