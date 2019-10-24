Warriors' Alec Burks: Ruled out vs. Golden State

Burks (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Burks was initially considered probable for Thursday's matchup after dealing with a sprained right ankle for the entire preseason, but it looks like the swingman needs a bit more time to work his way back to full strength. Jacob Evans and rookie Jordan Poole will likely be the first backcourt players off the bench for the Warriors in Burks' absence Thursday.