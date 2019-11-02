Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 14 points off bench

Burks had 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) and one rebound during Golden State's 110-127 loss against San Antonio on Friday night.

Burks, who made his season debut earlier this week, got an extended role due to Stephen Curry's absence and made the most of it, becoming the Warriors' fourth-leading scorer despite ranking eighth in playing time. He should fight Jordan Poole and Damion Lee for backcourt minutes alongside D'Angelo Russell while Curry remains out.