Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 15 efficiently off the bench

Burks managed 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 loss to the Hornets.

Burks was extremely efficient, missing only one shot attempt while turning in a well-rounded stat line despite shifting to a reserve role. He was one of three Warriors to earn at least 30 minutes, so it seems possible that the return of D'Angelo Russell (thumb) won't destroy Burks' fantasy value.

