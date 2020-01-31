Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 18 off bench

Burks racked up 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during the Warriors' 119-104 loss to the Celtics on Thursday night.

Burks was eight-of-29 in his previous three games --- a slump that came directly after a 33-point boom versus Portland. Burks can be a microwave scorer and is therefore a trade candidate. What that would do to his value is unclear, as the Warriors represent a haven for empty stats. But, a move to a contender could yield a more consistent role for Burks. He may be worth a stash in leagues where he still resides on the wire.