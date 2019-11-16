Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 20 points off bench
Burks had 20 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-100 defeat against the Celtics.
Burks has scored 10 or more points in six of his last seven contests and has provided a reliable scoring punch off the bench. Scoring 20 or more points in two of his last four games, he will look to stay on a strong run of play Sunday at the Pelicans.
