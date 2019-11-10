Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 23 points in spot start

Burks had 23 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 loss at the Thunder.

Burks drew the start due to the absence of Eric Paschall, and made the most of the chance with a strong scoring performance. Burks has scored 20-plus points in two of his last three outings and even if he doesn't remain in the starting unit, he should provide decent value going forward.