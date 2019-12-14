Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 24 in loss

Burks generated 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Burks' topped 20 points for the seventh time this season in his return to the starting lineup. Despite scoring well, his efforts didn't translate to team-wide success for the Warriors as Burks finished with a minus-24 net rating on the night. Though the Warriors are one of the league's worst teams, Burks' having the best season of his career. In 24 games, he's posting averages of 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.4 minutes.