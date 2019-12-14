Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 24 in loss
Burks generated 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Friday's loss to the Jazz.
Burks' topped 20 points for the seventh time this season in his return to the starting lineup. Despite scoring well, his efforts didn't translate to team-wide success for the Warriors as Burks finished with a minus-24 net rating on the night. Though the Warriors are one of the league's worst teams, Burks' having the best season of his career. In 24 games, he's posting averages of 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.4 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Rejoins starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Another solid line in loss•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Fills up stat line in loss•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 15 efficiently off the bench•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Moving to bench•
-
Warriors' Alec Burks: Misses potential game-winner Sunday•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...