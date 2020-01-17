Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 25 off bench

Burks had 25 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3PT, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 134-131 loss against the Nuggets.

Burks moved to the bench after starting back-to-back games in place of Damion Lee, who was finalizing the terms of his new three-year deal with the franchise. Burks has been productive to start the new year since he is averaging 15.9 points per game in January, but he is struggling to show any kind of efficiency since he is shooting just 33.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range during that stretch. He should remain productive ahead of Saturday's home matchup against the Magic, although a boost in his shooting percentages would increase his upside moving forward.