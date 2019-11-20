Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores 29 in Tuesday's win

Burks poured in 29 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Burks was superb despite finishing with over twice as many turnovers (five) as assists, amassing a season high scoring total. With D'Angelo Russell (thumb) sidelined until at least early December, Stephen Curry (hand) out for at least a few more months and Klay Thompson (knee) unlikely to play this season, Burks can likely be expected to continue shouldering a substantial load offensively on a team lacking a lot of proven talent.