Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores team-high 19 points

Burks had 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to Milwaukee.

Head coach Steve Kerr's plan to bring Burks off the bench continues to produce mixed results, as he once again led the team in points but did so while shooting less than 40 percent from the field. Through the three games since returning to the bench, the 28-year-old is averaging a commendable 18.7 points under an abysmal 33.3 percent from the field.