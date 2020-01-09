Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores team-high 19 points
Burks had 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to Milwaukee.
Head coach Steve Kerr's plan to bring Burks off the bench continues to produce mixed results, as he once again led the team in points but did so while shooting less than 40 percent from the field. Through the three games since returning to the bench, the 28-year-old is averaging a commendable 18.7 points under an abysmal 33.3 percent from the field.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...