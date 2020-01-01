Warriors' Alec Burks: Scores team-high 28 points

Burks had 28 points (9-20 FG, 4-5 3PT, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 overtime loss at San Antonio.

Burks has scored in double figures in 16 of Golden State's last 17 contests, although he has started just seven times over that stretch. He delivered his second-best scoring output of the season in his return to the starting lineup, meaning he's expected to remain on that role ahead of Thursday's matchup at Minnesota.