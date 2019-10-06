Play

Warriors' Alec Burks: Sits Saturday's game

Burks (ankle) did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Burks sustained the right ankle sprain during Friday's scrimmage and it still proved bothersome Saturday, so coach Steve Kerr didn't want to take any chances. It doesn't appear to be a severe injury for the 28-year-old, and he should be considered day-to-day.

