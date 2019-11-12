Warriors' Alec Burks: Slows down in loss
Burks produced 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 122-108 loss to Utah.
Burks saw just 19 minutes of playing time Monday, putting up his lowest scoring total in over a week. His recent production had seemed somewhat unsustainable given his history. The Warriors are likely to run with the hot hand on a night-to-night basis meaning many of their fringe guys are going to be hard to trust in standard formats. If you are holding Burks, it would be worthwhile giving him another go to see if he can find his rhythm once again.
