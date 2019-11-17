Play

Warriors' Alec Burks: Starting Sunday

Burks will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

The Warriors will once again shuffle the lineup in the wake of more injuries, and Burks will get the nod at one guard spot Sunday. In a rather unorthodox move, Golden State will start Draymond Green as the nominal point guard, with Eric Paschall, Glenn Robinson III and Willie Cauley-Stein rounding out the starting five.

More News
Our Latest Stories