Warriors' Alec Burks: Starting Sunday
Burks will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
The Warriors will once again shuffle the lineup in the wake of more injuries, and Burks will get the nod at one guard spot Sunday. In a rather unorthodox move, Golden State will start Draymond Green as the nominal point guard, with Eric Paschall, Glenn Robinson III and Willie Cauley-Stein rounding out the starting five.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.