Warriors' Alec Burks: Struggles badly against Pelicans
Burks had seven points (2-13 FG, 0-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 loss at New Orleans.
Burks registered his second-joint worst scoring output of the season despite logging 30 minutes, although the fact that he dished out five assists partially saved what was an atrocious performance across the board for the nine-year veteran. Considering Golden State's constant lineup shuffles, there is no clarity on whether Burks will remain as a starter or if he will move back to the bench for Tuesday's matchup at Memphis.
