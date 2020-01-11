Warriors' Alec Burks: Struggles from field

Burks had 16 points (3-17 FG, 1-7 3PT, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 109-100 defeat at the Clippers.

Burks has scored in double digits in each of his last four outings since returning to the bench, but he has been struggling from the field over that stretch since he is making just 28.3 percent of his shots and 31.8 percent of his three-point attempts. He could remain productive moving forward, but he will try to improve his efficiency ahead of Sunday's contest at Memphis.