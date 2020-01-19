Warriors' Alec Burks: Stumbles in starting role

Burks posted 11 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 109-95 win over the Magic.

Burks checked into the starting five in place of the injured Glenn Robinson (ankle) but struggled to click alongside point guard D'Angelo Russell. The 28-year-old was able to at least provide some decent supporting stats while his shot wasn't falling and shouldn't see his fantasy value take a major hit once he eventually moves back to the second unit. Instead, a trade elsewhere ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline seems to be the biggest potential hindrance to Burks' outlook, as he's unlikely to see as much usage with a contending club as he's currently getting with the Warriors.