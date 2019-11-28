Warriors' Alec Burks: Three assists shy of triple-double
Burks had 23 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-90 win over the Bulls.
Burks has started each of Golden State's last six games and while he has scored 20 or more points thrice during that stretch, he also features two single-digit scoring performances over that span. Those inconsistencies reduce his value a bit, but he should remain as one of Golden State's top scoring threat moving forward.
