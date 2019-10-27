Warriors' Alec Burks: Unavailable Sunday
Burks (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Oklahoma City, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Burks was considered questionable for Sunday's game but won't be able to suit up. According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, coach Steve Kerr said the 28-year-old is progressing well and should be back "soon," but there's been no indication he'll be available for Monday's game in New Orleans.
