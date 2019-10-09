Warriors' Alec Burks: Will be sidelined Thursday
Burks (ankle) will be sidelined during Thursday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
It'll be the second straight exhibition contest in which Burks will miss due to an ankle sprain. The guard sustained the injury during practice last Friday and, although it doesn't appear to be severe, the Warriors are likely leaning on the side of caution especially in the preseason with Burks.
More News
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.