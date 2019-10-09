Warriors' Alec Burks: Will be sidelined Thursday

Burks (ankle) will be sidelined during Thursday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the second straight exhibition contest in which Burks will miss due to an ankle sprain. The guard sustained the injury during practice last Friday and, although it doesn't appear to be severe, the Warriors are likely leaning on the side of caution especially in the preseason with Burks.