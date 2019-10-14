Warriors' Alec Burks: Won't play Monday

Burks (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Burks is still nursing a sprained right ankle and will miss a third consecutive preseason game as a result. The guard practiced in a limited fashion over the weekend, however, suggesting he'll likely be able to suit up for Golden State's regular-season opener next week.

