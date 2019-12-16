Smailagic tallied 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal during Sunday's wi over Northern Arizona.

Smailagic paced Santa Cruz's offensive attack Sunday by dropping 25 points thanks particularly to a team-best five three-pointers. In eight G League contests so far this season, the 19-year-old is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing.