Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Adds 25 in G League
Smailagic tallied 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal during Sunday's wi over Northern Arizona.
Smailagic paced Santa Cruz's offensive attack Sunday by dropping 25 points thanks particularly to a team-best five three-pointers. In eight G League contests so far this season, the 19-year-old is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing.
