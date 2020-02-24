Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Back in Santa Cruz
Smailagic was assigned to the G League on Monday.
The 19-year-old will return to Santa Cruz presumably in order to get extended in-game reps. He's held a minor rotational role over the past two weeks and will likely rejoin the Warriors later in the week.
