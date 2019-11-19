Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Cleared for on-court activity
Smailagic (ankle) has been cleared to begin accelerated on-court basketball activities and will participate in some practices with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors. He will be re-evaluated in one week.
A sprained right ankle has kept Smailagic on the sidelines since training camp. Once he's cleared for game action, it's unclear if he'll have a spot in the Warriors' rotation.
