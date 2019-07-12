Smailagic officially signed a contract with the Warriors on Friday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports. It is a four-year, $6.13 million deal with the first two seasons guaranteed.

Smailagic was drafted by the Warriors with the 39th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The 18-year-old appeared in 47 G-League games with the Santa Cruz Warriors last season, averaging 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 17.4 minutes. Across seven 2019 summer league appearances, he's posting 7.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.1 minutes. Smailagic likely won't be a regular rotation player at the NBA level next season, but he could certainly see some run late in blowouts or if the Warriors sustain significant frontcourt injuries.