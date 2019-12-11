Smailagic added 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block during Sunday's loss against Windy City.

Smailagic finished as the leading scorer among starters Sunday by totaling 15 points over 58.3 percent overall shooting while also grabbing a team-best 10 rebounds to mark a double-double. The Serbian has been productive thus far in the G League this season, as he is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over five appearances.