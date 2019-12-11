Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Double-double Sunday
Smailagic added 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block during Sunday's loss against Windy City.
Smailagic finished as the leading scorer among starters Sunday by totaling 15 points over 58.3 percent overall shooting while also grabbing a team-best 10 rebounds to mark a double-double. The Serbian has been productive thus far in the G League this season, as he is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over five appearances.
More News
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Sees action in G League•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Practicing in G-League•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Cleared for on-court activity•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Headed for re-evaluation•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Showing improvement with ankle•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...