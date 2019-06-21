Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Drafted by Warriors

Smailagic has been selected by the Warriors with the 39th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Smailagic, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 G League Draft, found himself on the Santa Cruz Warriors last season. He's shown upside as a pick-and-pop and slashing big man. It's possible he'll spend next season in the G League, possibly as a two-way player.

