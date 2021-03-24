Smailagic (coach's decision) didn't play Tuesday in the Warriors' 108-98 loss to the 76ers.

The Warriors returned three big men (James Wiseman, Kevon Looney and Eric Paschall) from the NBA's health and safety protocol Tuesday, so Smailagic predictably fell out of head coach Steve Kerr's rotation. Even when all three big men were missing in the Warriors' previous game Saturday against Memphis, Smailagic only received eight minutes while acting as a placeholder as the team's starting center.