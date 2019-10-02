Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Exits practice early
Smailagic exited Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
More should be known regarding the severity of the injury once Smailagic is further evaluated. Kevon Looney (hamstring) and Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) are also nursing injuries, leaving the Warrios thin at center at the moment.
