Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Headed for re-evaluation
Smailagic (ankle) will be re-evaluated Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Smailagic has been sidelined due to a right ankle sprain, but he's slowly beginning to show improvement. The Warriors will re-evaluate the rookie again Wednesday, at which point a timeline for his return could surface.
