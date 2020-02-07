Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Headed to Golden State
Smailagic was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Smailagic hasn't appeared in a game for the parent club since Jan. 14, but he should be in line for more playing time during his upcoming stint with Golden State. He's averaging 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over nine contests this season.
