Smailagic (knee) posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one block across 17 minutes for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in Wednesday's 111-108 win over the Canton Charge.

After battling knee soreness throughout training camp and then requiring a minor procedure in early January to address a torn meniscus, Smailagic was finally cleared this week to make his first appearance at either the NBA or G League level. Although his minutes were limited, the 2019 second-round pick impressed with his efficiency to finish third on the team in scoring. He'll likely remain with Santa Cruz through the duration of its stay at the G League bubble in Orlando before likely rejoining the NBA team in mid-March, shortly after the All-Star break.