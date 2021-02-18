Smailagic posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 111-108 win over G League Canton.

Smailagic started at center in his G League season debut. Although his minutes were limited, the 2019 second-round pick impressed with his efficiency to finish third on the team in scoring.