Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Not playing Tuesday
Smailagic (quadriceps) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Smailagic will miss his second straight game due to the bruised right quad. The rookie hasn't been a consistent member of coach Steve Kerr's rotation this season anyway, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on how the minutes are doled out in the frontcourt.
