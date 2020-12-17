site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-alen-smailagic-out-again-thursday-341734 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Out again Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smailagic (knee) is out Thursday against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Smailagic missed Tuesday's preseason game and will sit out Thursday's finale as well. It's unclear if he'll be available for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Nets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read