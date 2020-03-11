Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Out again Thursday
Smailagic (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Nets.
Smailagic will be sidelined for the third straight contest due to the right quad contusion. The 29-year-old hasn't seen consistent NBA action this season while moving back-and-forth from the G League, so his absence is unlikely to significantly impact Golden State's rotations.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.