Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Out for foreseeable future
Smailagic (ankle) has been ruled out indefinitely, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Smailagic's ankle injury is apparently severe, and it sounds like he could be out months, rather than weeks. Additional updates should be provided as he goes through recovery steps.
