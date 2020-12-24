site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Out Friday
Smailagic (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Right knee soreness will keep Smailagic out for a second straight game. Even once he's healthy, his role with the Warriors will be relatively small.
