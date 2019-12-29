Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Plays 20 minutes in loss
Smailagic amassed five points, five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 loss to Dallas.
Smailagic played 20 minutes in just his second game as a professional, ending with five points in 20 minutes. Eric Paschall (hip) can't seem to stay healthy and so a nice opportunity could be in front of Smailagic. There is not a lot to focus on right now and so only those in deeper formats need to pay any attention.
