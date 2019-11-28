Smailagic (ankle) is practicing in the G-League and will play with Santa Cruz in their Friday game against the Iowa Wolves, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Warrior's rookie has been sidelined since early October due to a severe right ankle strain, so Wednesday's news is a huge relief. Depending on how soon he gets up to speed, Smailagic could see NBA minutes within the next couple of weeks. That said, Smailagic's primary position -- power forward -- is likely the team's deepest, which could prohibit the Serbian from seeing significant minutes this year.