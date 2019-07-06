Smailagic posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 96-85 loss to the Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Serbian product led all rebounders for Golden State, and the 6-10 forward should get plenty of opportunities in Vegas this summer. After a stint with the Lakers' G-League franchise in 2018, Smailagic joined the Santa Cruz Warriors last season and could find himself in a similar position for the 2019-20 season. While the Warriors have big shoes to fill in the wake of Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala's departure, Smailagic would need to have a dominant summer to impact the restructuring of the team's starting five.