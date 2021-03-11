Smailagic posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 108-96 playoff loss to G League Lakeland.
Smailagic bumped into a starting role for the final few games of the season, including the playoffs, but he averaged just 17 minutes per game overall. The 20-year-old proved to be a solid shooter, connecting on 51.7 percent of his field goals and averaging 7.5 points.
More News
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Impressive in G League debut•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Ticketed for G League bubble•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Undergoes surgery Monday•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Out 'weeks' with torn meniscus•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Still out with knee soreness•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Remains unavailable•