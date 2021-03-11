Smailagic posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 108-96 playoff loss to G League Lakeland.

Smailagic bumped into a starting role for the final few games of the season, including the playoffs, but he averaged just 17 minutes per game overall. The 20-year-old proved to be a solid shooter, connecting on 51.7 percent of his field goals and averaging 7.5 points.