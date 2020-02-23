Smailagic was recalled from the G League on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League on Saturday but makes a quick return to the NBA with Draymond Green (hip) sidelined and Marquese Chriss (calf) questionable Sunday. Smailagic has seen game action in each of the last four games, averaging 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.5 minutes.