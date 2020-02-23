Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Recalled by Golden State
Smailagic was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
The 19-year-old was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League on Saturday but makes a quick return to the NBA with Draymond Green (hip) sidelined and Marquese Chriss (calf) questionable Sunday. Smailagic has seen game action in each of the last four games, averaging 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.5 minutes.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.